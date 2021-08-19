How To Quit Your Job & Start Your Own Business With Jen Shultz Of The Non-Nine-To-Five

Jen Shultz, Founder and Leader of The Non-Nine-to-Five™ says that right now is a great time to pursue self-employment.

Jen says, “COVID-19 has created pause for many people to think about what type of work they really want to be doing. Do I want to be in an office? Do I want to be in front of a computer? Do I want to work for someone else or for myself? For those that had already been feeling the pull towards self-employment and especially those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, this opened up possibilities to start something new.

“If you are unsure what you are meant to do as a self-employed person and want to get clear on what your Non-Nine-to-Five purpose is, ask yourself the following questions: What am I passionate about? What hardships have I overcome that I could help others overcome themselves? What am I an expert in? Start going to work on these questions and see what starts to open up for you.”

Jen works with clients in both individual and group settings.