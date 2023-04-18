Termites can cost homeowners and businesses thousands of dollars in damage.

Dauphin Ewart, the owner and CEO of The Bug Master, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us everything we need to know about termites and how to get rid of them.

How common are termites in our environment?

“Very common, though you may not see them every day. On average, there are over 10 colonies per acre, and a colony can span a football field.”

Why is that a concern?

“Termites are beneficial insects, but you don’t want them in your home.”

How do they get into the house?

“Termites can fit through cracks about 1/16th of an inch, including pipe penetrations, foundation cracks, and more. The damage can be in the thousands of dollars.”

Is there anything we can do?

“Remove wood, such as firewood, away from the home. Also, you can use a baiting system that eliminates the colony. It’s preventative, not reactive. Installed in the ground. Because termites are constantly searching for food, they’ll come across the bait. Then, the bait will be delivered to the entire colony (not only the frontline). This is constant termite protection.”

This segment is paid for by and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.