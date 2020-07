Jess Pryles Of Hardcore Carnivore gives Steph tips on picking the best cuts of beef. Our meat selection was provided by our friends at Lone Star Meats, you can shop their meat selection by checking them out here.

Lone Star Meats provides access to a selection of natural, local, and sustainable products that reflect their commitment to support local farms and ranches. With a meticulous eye on consistency, they deliver high-quality products to meet their customers’ precise standards.