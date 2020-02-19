How to pair king cake with gelato

Let’s face it–life is ‘batter’ with cake. Our friends Marco Silverstrini from Dolce Neve Gelato and Abby Love from Abby Jane Bakeshop stopped by to show us the how to perfectly pair king cake with creole cream cheese gelato. Dolce Neve Gelato and Abby Jane Bakeshop are teaming up for a super sweet event on Saturday, Feb 22nd from noon-3 p.m at Dolce Neve’s Plaza Saltillo shop. Abby will be making her famous King Cakes just in time for Fat Tuesday! The Louisiana-native will be offering three options available for online pre-order, but you can also grab one available for walk-up purchases the day of.

Those who stop by Dolce Neve on Saturday to pick up their King Cake will also have the opportunity to try a special gelato flavor, Creole Cream Cheese, perfect for getting in the Mardi Gras spirit. Only available that day, Dolce Neve will serve the Creole Cream Cheese gelato in a cup, cone or to-go, to take with you and eat with your King Cake. We promise–you’ll have a ‘gelato’ fun!

To learn more about Dolce Neve and Abby Jane’s, you can visit their websites at www.dolcenevegelato.com and www.abbyjanebakes.com.