How To Pair 4 Kinds Of Potato Chips With Wine? Perfect For a Night In!

It’s wine down Wednesday and today we are popping bottles and popping bags of chips on this rainy day! House Wine Sommelier, Blake Ethridge has helped us pair 4 classic chip flavors to different types of wine:

Bubbles With Classic Potato Chips

The plain potato chip doesn’t overpower the aromatic florals of the wine and the light and airy Pop chips complement the bright effervescence of the sparkling wine!

Bodkin “Cuvee Agincourt” Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc- Wine Tasting Notes: aromatic white flowers, lemon and lime, passionfruit, honeydew and toasted almond.

Rosé With Spicy Chips:

Claudio Quarta “La Vigne en Rose” Negroamaro Rosé -Wine Tasting Notes: fresh mint, white cherry, juicy nectarine, and refreshing salinity.

Today, we paired the Rosé with the Austin-based chip company, Krakatoa Hot Chips. We tried the second level of spice – Hot Hot Honey Pot.





This flavor is made with spicy honey and scorpion chili. The Rosé’s fruity notes will complement the sweetness of the honey while calming the spice of the scorpion chili.

Pinot Noir With Salt And Vinegar Chips:

Sieur d’Arques “Cuvee Lacustre” Pinot Noir- Wine Tasting Notes: rose petals, fresh cherry, pomegranate, clove and orange zest.

Pinot noir has bright acidity and citrus notes that complement the acidity in the vinegar chip. The fruity nature of Pinot Noir is a perfect contrast to the salty chip!

Sangiovese With Barbecue Chip:

The Grower Project Sangiovese, High Plains, Texas- Wine Tasting Notes: cranberry compote, fresh cherry, and green tea

Tip: What grows together, goes together! This fruit forward and friendly Texas wine pairs perfectly with Texas BBQ! Grown at a super high elevation, this wine has bright acid, which cuts through the richness of barbecued meat.

All of the wines featured on today’s show are available to enjoy at House Wine or To-Go!

Photos By: House Wine

