How To Navigate Traveling & Holiday Gatherings During A Pandemic With Physicians Premier Emergency Room

Dr. Best what do you do to prepare for traveling during a pandemic?

•Bring some alcohol wipes with you and wipe down anything you’re going to touch.

•Bring a plenty of masks to wear in public places and on the plane.

•Pack hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

•Bring enough of your medicine to last you for the entire trip

•If you’ll be able to maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and others during travel and at your destination.

There do seem to be a lot of restrictions depending on where you’re traveling, what is the best way to navigate this?

•There are a lot of places that require a COVID test to enter or they might even require up to a 14-day quarantined. It’s very important to check what the state requirements are before you book your trip. If you do need to get a COVID test to travel, we can definitely help out with that!

How important is it to get your Flu shot this year?



•We are highly recommended flu shots this year for everyone 6 months or older.

•Gatherings can contribute to the spread of other infectious diseases. Getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting your health and your family’s health this season. September and October are good times to get vaccinated. However, flu vaccines are still useful any time during the flu season and can often be accessed into January or later.

A lot of people will not be traveling this Holiday season and will want to spend time with friends and family. What are your recommendations on how to stay safe during holiday gatherings?

•The location of the gathering – Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation, such as those with open windows or doors.

•The duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. •The number of people at the gathering – Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. CDC does not have a limit or recommend a specific number of attendees for gatherings. The size of a holiday gathering should be determined based on the ability to reduce or limit contact between attendees, the risk of spread between attendees, and state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations.

•The locations attendees are traveling from – Gatherings with attendees who are traveling from different places pose a higher risk than gatherings with attendees who live in the same area. Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, or where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees.

•The behaviors of attendees during the gathering – Gatherings with more preventive measures in place, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and hand washing, pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented.

•If you are not feeling well, please stay home!

