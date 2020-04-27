How To Make The Perfect Cup Of Coffee At Home With Medici Roasting

Medici Roasting is a family-owned coffee shop based in Austin. Medici was founded in 2006 to build the kind of welcoming space where relationships could flourish. They believe in the potential of coffee to cultivate community by creating memorable experiences through tour commitment to hospitality and craft.

How to get Medici drinks:

Pre-order drinks online. Order your drink in advance and we’ll have it ready for you when you arrive!

Order coffee for home with free local delivery. We’re delivering whole-bean and ground coffee, cold brew and Toddy S.S. by the gallon, wine, beer, oat milk, kombucha, and the other good stuff. Email stephanie@caffemedici.com for the full list of products or to place your order.

Other: For every $25 spent on their online shop, Medici is donating $25 worth of coffee to local hospitals, teachers, and other wonderful folks who are fighting to get us all through this! Support the Medici staff by contributing to the virtual tip jar! Baristas everywhere rely on tips for a significant portion of their income. If you’d like to help support the folks that make your day brighter when you visit, you can send a tip via Venmo to @medici-baristas If you’re not in Austin or you’re interested in sending coffee to friends or family, you can order online any time at mediciroasting.com.



To learn more about Medici Roasting check out their website and give them a follow on social media @MediciRoasting.