HOW TO: Make Keto Bagels + Upgrade Your Store Bought Cream Cheese

Pascal Simon with Bake Austin shows us how to make KETO approved Everything Bagels with her infamous recipe. Plus she shares tips to elevating store bought cream cheese.

Keto Bagel Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

• 1/2 cup cheddar cheese

• 1/2 cup grated parmesan

• 2 eggs

• 2 tbsp everything bagel seasoning

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the shredded cheese and egg in a bowl and mix it until the ingredients are fully combined. Divide the mixture equally into four parts and press into well-greased donut pan. Sprinkle everything bagel seasoning over the tops of the egg and cheese mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for about 15 to 20 minutes until the cheese has fully melted and created a slight brown crust.

For more information on Bake Austin’s classes for both kids and adults, you can visit them at 1706 East 38th 1/2 Street, or give them a call at (512) 997-8277. And give them a follow on social media @BakeAustin.