How To Make Homemade Pasta With Emmer & Rye Chef, Tim Welch

With many businesses shutting down due to COVID-19 and with uncertainty on the horizon, small businesses need the support of the community more than ever. Owner's of Malone Specialty Coffee were both overwhelmed from the generosity when a brother and sister bonded together to paint with a purpose and raise money to help support the coffee shop.

L.J. and Layne Hashbarger wanted to give back to their community so they decided to sell their paintings in the Wells Branch neighborhood. They ended up raising $100 dollars in cash.