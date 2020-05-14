How To Make Homemade Pasta With Emmer & Rye Chef, Tim Welch

Ingredients Needed:
- 1 cup fresh milled Barton Springs White Sonora Flour
- 1/2 cup organic all-purpose flour
- 1 cup egg yolks
- 1 whole egg
- 1 teaspoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons water
Directions:
Combine the two flours on a wood board and form a well. Add the egg yolks, whole egg, olive oil, and water to the well. Using a fork, mix the wet combination and work in a circle, slowly letting the flour incorporate. Be careful to not break the wall of the well. Once you are to the point where it’s combined, start to work it with your hands. Knead it forcefully with the palms of your hand for about 15 minutes until it’s soft and the flour is fully hydrated. Wrap in plastic and let rest for 1 hour at room temperature. You are now ready to roll pasta by hand or use pasta sheeter!
EMMER & RYE/HESTIA CURBSIDE PICK UP + GROCERY STORE
- Emmer & Rye (and sister restaurant, Hestia) are offering to go options, curbside pickup and delivery will still be available Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. To order online at Emmer & Rye, please follow the link here, and Hestia’s online dinner menu can be found here.
- Emmer & Rye is bringing their pantry to yours with the launch of E&R Grocery. The restaurant will be offering some of the team’s favorite things from the bakery, the larder and the pantry. Items will include dried pastas, fresh baked bread, house made butter, and a variety of offerings from the larder including Cassie Flower Aioli, preserved citrus, and thai chili hot sauce. Customers are able to order online (under the ‘Grocery’ section) and pick up curbside or for delivery
MEAL DONATIONS
- The team at Hestia is providing meals to Ascension Seton hospitals in support of the staff working on the frontlines of COVID-19. The Hestia team provided meals last week and they are now asking for your help. To feed a team of 200 medical professionals it will cost $600 a day or $3,000 a week. Ascension Seton will decide which location and which team we will deliver too. If you are interested in sponsoring a day, please visit hestiaaustin.com.