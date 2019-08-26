How To: Make Boxed Cake Mix Taste Like It is Homemade

Back to school baked goods with Mindy’s Bakeshop

The kids are back in school which means a future bake sale is in the near future. Mindy Sepeti with Mindy’s Bakeshop gave us some professional baker tips for back to school inspired cookies.

Mindy’s Bakeshop www.mindysbakeshopaustin.com is a home-based, from-scratch bakery and dessert catering company. With a passion for dessert, close attention to detail and the very best ingredients, Mindy’s Bakeshop hand crafts every sweet treat that leaves their kitchen. From custom cakes to cookies their treats don’t just look good they taste amazing.

How to make boxed cake mix taste like it’s homemade

HOT TIP: The tip is to swapping the oil for melted butter, the water for milk and adding in a 1/2 cup of sour cream. If you are making a chocolate cake use a bit of coffee to help elevate the flavor.

American Buttercream Recipe:

1 cup (2 sticks) of unsalted butter, softened

1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream

1/8 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Upcoming events:

Lebkuchen decorating classes at Easy Tiger on 9/21 for Oktoberfest, along with a date night cookie class on 10/5.

Check out their website www.mindysbakeshopaustin.com for more information. And make sure you give them a follow on social media @MindysBakeshop