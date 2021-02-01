How To Make Artisan Bread In A Dutch Oven

Speaking of bread, it’s no surprise that many people headed to their kitchen during the beginning of quarantine to test out their skills in baking bread. From banana bread to sourdough it’s been very popular. Our Producer Brittany decided to take a whack at it, but this time, baking bread in her dutch oven.

INGREDIENTS NEEDED

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp active dry yeast

1 ½ tsp sea salt

1 ½ cups warm water 105 degrees F

STEP 1. MIX TOGETHER DRY INGREDIENTS

The first step is to mix together the dry ingredients, flour, salt and yeast.

STEP 2. ADD WARM WATER

Next, add warm water and stir. Make sure the water is around 105 degrees F—anything warmer could kill the yeast.

STEP 3. STIR

Stir the dough until a sticky ball forms. Does not have to form into a perfect ball.

STEP 4. COVER & LET SET OVERNIGHT

First, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and wrap the bowl tightly. I did not have any plastic wrap so I just used a tea towel and secured it with a rubber band. Leave it overnight on your countertop for 24 hours.

FORM DOUGH BALL

After 24 hours, the dough will rise in the bowl and have holes in it. Flour your hands and press the dough down. Using your hands to make the dough into a ball. Your dough ball will look a little flat, but that is a good thing. Cover it with your tea towel and let it rest.

PREHEAT DUTCH OVEN & BAKE

Place the dutch oven into the oven and preheat it to 450 degrees F. Once the oven is preheated. Take the dutch oven out and place parchment paper on the bottom and place your dough on top.





Tip: using a sharp knife, make some slices into your dough to give it that fancy bakery look.

Bake the bread for 30 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered. This allows the bread to get that beautiful, golden brown colored crust. Allow bread to cool and enjoy!





We’ve all heard of the benefits of meditation and mindfulness increasing happiness and reducing

stress. But did you know baking can reap some of those same rewards?

Baking, especially when it’s done for others can be accompanied by a host of psychological benefits. It releases stress and is a productive form of self-expression and communication.

In many cultures and countries, food really is an expression of love, and it’s actually beautiful because it’s something we really all relate to.

Have you been trying new recipes in the kitchen? Send us your recipes & tips at Studio512@KXAN.com we’d love to hear from you!