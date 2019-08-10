HOW TO MAKE A VOLCANO: MAD SCIENCE

Today, Senior Scientist, Andrea Cook stopped by and created a colorful “eruption” that the Mad Science world calls Foam Factory. But first, everyone assisting will need to be wearing safety gear – goggles, labcoat and gloves. The materials needed to create a volcanic reaction are: 2 to 3 flat bottom flasks, dish soap, food coloring and potassium iodide. By adding these chemicals, it will create an exploding exothermic reaction.

Mad Science is a leading science enrichment provider. Delivering unique, hands-on science experiences for children that are as entertaining as they are educational.Mad Science offers birthday parties that entertain children with exciting, high-energy shows that come to you! Kids will be amazed by the number of cool and interactive demonstrations, chemical reactions and activities. Programs are divided into 6 main categories:

-After-school programs

-In-class workshops

-Birthday parties

-Summer and vacation camps

-Special events

-Preschool programs

To Book Your Mad Science Program Call:

(512) 892-1143

(210) 651-1143

And check them out online for more information. austin.madscience.org