HOW TO MAKE A VOLCANO: MAD SCIENCE

Today, Senior Scientist, Andrea Cook stopped by and created a colorful “eruption” that the Mad Science world calls Foam Factory. But first, everyone assisting will need to be wearing safety gear – goggles, labcoat and gloves. The materials needed to create a volcanic reaction are: 2 to 3 flat bottom flasks, dish soap, food coloring and potassium iodide. By adding these chemicals, it will create an exploding exothermic reaction.
Mad Science is a leading science enrichment provider. Delivering unique, hands-on science experiences for children that are as entertaining as they are educational.Mad Science offers birthday parties that entertain children with exciting, high-energy shows that come to you! Kids will be amazed by the number of cool and interactive demonstrations, chemical reactions and activities. Programs are divided into 6 main categories:
-After-school programs
-In-class workshops
-Birthday parties
-Summer and vacation camps
-Special events
-Preschool programs
