1. Valentine’s Surprise Box -Don’t spend $50 – $75 when you can make one for under $20.
Items Needed:
-3 Boxes with lids, in different sizes that fit inside each other with room on all sides. Keep the lid of the large one.
-Mini Candy Bars and Dollar Candy Glue Dots
-Valentines Ribbon
-Xacto Knife or Box Cutter
Directions:
-Cut all the sides of the boxes so the whole box is flat.
-Fill the small box with candy, and glue candy to the inside walls.
-Glue the candy to the outside walls of each box.
-Place the little box inside the medium box and then medium box inside the large box and place the lid on it.
-Tie a bow around the big box.
2. You can also create a no-sew Valentine’s Heart Pillow to decorate your home or give as a gift.
Items Needed:
-Valentine’s Fleece Material
-Scissors
-Polyfill
Directions:
-Cut 2 large hearts the same size out of the fleece material, mine are 24″ x 24″.
-Cut 1″ slits around the whole material heart at least 3 – 4 inches long.
-Tie the two sides of the slits together, leaving a few undone so you can stuff it.
-Fill the heart pillow with polyfill.
-Tie the last few strips.
3. Create a Valentine’s Day Heart Wreath
Items Needed:
-Grapevine wreath
-Valentines wood decor
-Valentines Ribbon
-Silk Flowers
-Valentines Lights
Directions:
-Decorate the wreath with all of the items.
-Add the lights to the wreath.
-Tie everything down with pipe cleaners or ribbon.
-Add the flowers to fill in the wreath.
4. Weekend Getaways are the perfect gift for any couple, or you could go on a Galantine’s day getaway with your friends. Take a long weekend getaway to Royal Gorge and Colorado Springs, Visit Navasota and stay at a Getaway House, or a B & B like the Bernhardt Winery. Take a Galantine’s day getaway to Fredericksburg and stay at a Heavenly Host Home.