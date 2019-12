The best gifts are the ones that come from the heart! Pei Sim with The Paper + Craft Pantry has great tips on how to make a leather keychain.

The Paper + Craft Pantry hosts weekly creative workshops at their store. For more information, check out their monthly workshop calendar online, at www.PaperCraftPantry.com, and follow them on Facebook, facebook.com/thepaperandcraftpantry.