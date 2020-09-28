How To Make A Bread Bowl With Sanford Sourdough Bakery & Market

Meriann and Dave Sanford have been baking organic sourdough bread for their family for years and shared it with friends and family regularly.

They moved to Texas from San Francisco Bay area in early 2018 and brought their sourdough starter with them.





Their passion for sharing bread with neighbors, friends and family continued, and a few months later, they had a number of people encouraging them to sell their bread as it seemed different from the usual sourdough baked in this area.

They started to bake sourdough in their home and sold it at quite a few farmer’s markets for about a year before they opened up their Bakery & Market in Round Rock in January of 2020.

What makes your bread different?

We make San Francisco style sourdough bread since that is what we grew up eating! We have found that no two bakers in the world make the same bread, even if they try to! There are so many variables in authentic sourdough bread, and we work hard to manipulate as many of those variables to achieve the flavor, texture, and crust that is most similar to what you would find in San Francisco. Meriann Sanford, Owner







Sanford Bakery uses local ingredients and has a large list of small businesses that they purchase from regularly. Recently, they started selling many of their fellow farmers’ market vendors products in their bakery market as well. Eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, flour, honey, oatmeal, crackers, cutting boards, and more!

We are not formally trained bakers! We had a dream, some confidence, and a vision that we could provide our community with exceptional service and delicious fresh sourdough. We have not wavered from what is important to us, and our community has given us a warm welcome so we feel like we are doing something right! Having a drive and a willingness to learn is most important when entertaining the idea of starting a new business. We took a bunch of baby steps to learn and grow along the way, and we are so glad we did! Meriann Sanford, Owner

Sanford Bakery is located in Round Rock and is open 6 days a week. Plus, every Saturday they sell at the following farmer’s markets:

SFC Downtown Austin, 9 am-1 pm

Wolf Ranch Farmers Market in Georgetown, 9-1

Eli’s Roadside Produce Stand in Round Rock/Hutto, 9-4

To learn more about the bakery or, to place an order give them a visit online!