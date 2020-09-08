How To Maintain A Healthy Garden This Fall

Our favorite Plant Expert, Lance Roberson with PLance.org stopped by Stephanie’s backyard to do a quick “plant autopsy” in her garden. Lance shares some tips for maintaining a healthy garden this fall. Plus, even plants something new in Steph’s garden!

Garden boxes must have drainage! Wood in contact with soil = rot. So, line wooden boxes, or be ready to replace them. For food crops, use untreated wood.

Don’t compress the soil, pour it in, and let the water do the compacting (Air is an important part of soil composition).

Best Fall Plants In Central Texas:

Mums

Gomphernia

Geraniums

Cosmos

Croton

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website, or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@Plance.org.