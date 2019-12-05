How To Keep Your Holiday Decorations Pet Friendly

The holiday season is upon us- and many pet parents plan to include their furry companions in the festivities. But there are some decorations you need to watch out for.

When it comes to live Christmas Trees- be careful of the water. Stagnant tree water is a breeding ground for bacteria, and your pet could end up with nausea or diarrhea if they swallow any.

Avoid Mistletoe & Holly: These two festive plant can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea- and even cardiovascular problems and kidney failure in cats. It may be best to opt for artificial plants.

Say good-bye to tinsel! Kitties love this shiney “toy” that’s easy to bat around. But a nibble can lead to a swallow, which can lead to an obstructed digestive tract, severe vomiting, dehydration and possible surgery.

