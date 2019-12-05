How To Keep Your Holiday Decorations Pet Friendly

The holiday season is upon us- and many pet parents plan to include their furry companions in the festivities. But there are some decorations you need to watch out for.
- When it comes to live Christmas Trees- be careful of the water. Stagnant tree water is a breeding ground for bacteria, and your pet could end up with nausea or diarrhea if they swallow any.
- Avoid Mistletoe & Holly: These two festive plant can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea- and even cardiovascular problems and kidney failure in cats. It may be best to opt for artificial plants.
- Say good-bye to tinsel! Kitties love this shiney “toy” that’s easy to bat around. But a nibble can lead to a swallow, which can lead to an obstructed digestive tract, severe vomiting, dehydration and possible surgery.
When accidents do happen – CTVSEH is there for you. Their specialists and doctors offer a range of in-depth surgical procedures, testing equipment and diagnostic capabilities.
Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital provides referral services in Surgery, Internal Medicine Emergency Care, Allergy & Dermatology, Neurology, Rehabilitation & Conditioning and Canine Sports Therapy. All departments of Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital interact together to provide your pet with the best care possible in a “team approach” partnered with your family veterinarian. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital is located in South Austin, Northwest Austin and Round Rock. Find them at www.ctvseh.com or call them at 512-892-9038.
Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.