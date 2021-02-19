How To Help Texas Pets During This Winter Storm Crisis

Usually, each week we introduce you to a new furry friend, looking for their forever home in our Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet Pet Of The Week.

However, this week is obviously very different, so we wanted to give you some information on how you can support Austin Pets Alive.

Like many of us, Austin Pets Alive lost power and water this week, and thankfully yesterday, their power was restored. Now, they’re focusing their attention on the other issues surrounding their shelter and the animals in our community during this winter storm crisis, and they need our help.

Here Is How You Can Help: Donate Supplies!

water for people and animals

Diesel fuel for the dog kennels generator

gloves

hand warmers

dry heavy socks for people caring for animals

flashlights/ headlamps

portable chargers

If you can help Austin Pets Alive, email Cold@AustinAnimalCenter.com or if it’s safe to do so, visit their Town Lake location on Cesar Chavez. Drop off supplies in front of the building B gate.

And just a friendly reminder before you get into your car and go… tap a few times on your car’s hood and wheels or honk your horn before starting your car.

Cats and kittens, especially strays, seek out warm shelter in the colder months. When cars are left on the streets, driveways, or even easily accessible garages, cats will gravitate to the warmth. Sitting in between the engine and hood allows them a safe break from the harsh weather. Mother cats will often stow their newborns in this location, as well. These quick tricks could quite literally save a life.



This pet of the week is brought to you by Bluebonnet Animal Hospital and Riverside Vet,” your pet health experts. Visit them at either of their locations on South Lamar or East Oltorf. You can learn more online.