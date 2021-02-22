How to Help People In Need During Austin’s Winter Weather Crisis

If you haven’t heard already, Austin Water has started to lift its boil water notice.

It has done so for downtown Austin, and significant portions of central, east, and southeast Austin.

Although many people still do not have water. If you need clean water, listen up! Austin Oaks Church in Southwest Austin is having a drive-thru water distribution at 5 pm today. It’s pure drinking water that does not need to be boiled. All you have to do is bring your own container, 5 gallons per household.

And Austin ISD is providing free curbside meals for children and their caregivers today until 1:30 pm and Thursday from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm. Learn more here!

Speaking of giveaways, yesterday, Deep Roots Austin hair salon was giving free hair washes to those in need. Now, they are hosting a raffle and all proceeds will be donated to @AustinMutualAid.

Here’s how is how the raffle for relief works:

Venmo $5 dollars to @deeprootsatx for one entry (no limit on entries)

Make sure you leave your Instagram handle, email, or phone number in the Venmo notes so they can contact you in case you win.

They will draw one winner on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The winner will receive a $200 gift card to Deep Roots and a bottle of Shampoo and Conditioner

Shop For Good With Kendra Scott To Support Texas Winter Storm Giveback

As a Texas-based brand, it has been a priority for Kendra Scott to help support Texas through this difficult time and show up for her community.

In the past few days, Kendra Scott, in partnership with local restaurants, has provided over 1,500 meals to hospitals, UT students, and the wider Austin community from local restaurants including The Well, Veracruz, and Burro. They want to continue their giveback across the state of Texas.

Today, 50% of the proceeds from select Ari Heart necklace styles will benefit Feeding Texas, an affiliate of Feeding America, to support Texas communities affected by the Winter Storm. You can also donate directly HERE.

Ari Heart Gold Pendant Necklace In Light Blue Magnesite – $48