How To Help Our Neighbors In Louisiana

Our neighbors have taken a brutal hit with this weekend’s hurricane and need our help. Owner of The Paper + Craft Pantry, Pei Sim (and dear friend of the show) has teamed up with @cara.f.franson with a new initiative, Cards For A Cause. Cara has generously donated 400 of her cards, and @thepapercraftpantry is matching that number and they want to send you some mail! They have a goal of contributing $3,000 with your help.

100% of the proceeds from this listing will be contributed to the hurricane relief efforts. They are in communication with someone who is on the ground who will be providing them with up-to-date information and will share that information via social media so you know exactly where your dollars are going.

We’ve always believed that paper people are the best people.” Pei Sim

With card contributions from Cara (Underwood Letterpress), Kathy (Kathy Phantastic), and Pei Sim (The Paper + Craft Pantry), and a sticker from Steffi (Have A Nice Day) you will receive 2-3 random cards via snail mail.

Cards For A Cause Details:

100% of proceeds will directly go towards hurricane Ida relief

2-3 random cards will be mailed to you

Cards ship in a 5×7 outer envelope

Card will begin shipping mid-September 2021

Currently, they have reached over $2,000 in just a couple of hours. If you are inclined and feel the need to help support this cause, click the “Hurricane Ida Relief” tab on Paper + Craft Pantry’s website. Make sure to follow along on social media to get the latest updates.

Hurricane Ida Cat & Kitten Evacuees Arrive At Austin Pets Alive!

32 cats and kittens arrived at Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) just hours ago, after being rescued from Hurricane Ida’s path. APA! is asking the greater Austin community to help save the lives of the cats and litters of nursing cats and their kittens by applying to foster (foster@austinpetsalive.org) one of these pets in need.

APA! needs fosters for the cats and kittens in our care today – people can donate to help provide treatment for these Hurricane Ida evacuees. To find other ways to help, please go to APA’s website to support this mission.

A List Of Hotels Opening Their Doors For Hurricane Ida Evacuees- FREE OF CHARGE!

In a small effort to help, the ladies of Junk Gypsy are opening up the @wanderinn for evacuees Monday-Friday free of charge. Please contact them today, August 30, 2021, for more information. For immediate assistance, please email kelley@gypsyville.com

Bunkhouse Hotels posted on its Instagram page that it’ll be accepting evacuees, giving them a safe hotel room through Wednesday, September 4. Bunkhouse is also collecting essential items like toiletries and nonperishable food to send to New Orleans to help with post-hurricane aid.

A total of 100 rooms were offered at the following locations:

Hotel Magdalena in Austin | (512) 442-1000

Hotel San José in Austin | (512) 852-2350

Austin Motel in Austin | (512) 441-1157

The Carpenter Hotel in Austin | (512) 682-5300

Hotel Havana in San Antonio | (210) 222-2008

Stagecoach Inn in Salado | (254) 947-5111

Where To Donate Supplies In Austin

Tuesday, August 31, 9 am–3 pm: The Croissant Room at Elizabeth Street Cafe (1501 South 1st St.; the Croissant Room is located next door to the main dining entrance)

Wednesday, September 1, 9 am-3 pm: @bygeorgeaustin Lamar (524 North Lamar Blvd #103, parking lot is located off of 6th street)

Thursday, September 2, 9 am-3 pm: @lousaustin (1900 East Cesar Chavez St)

Supplies Needed:

• Cleaning Supplies

• Masks

• First Aid Items

• Water

• Non-Perishable Foods

• Baby Items

• Personal Hygiene Items

• Feminine Products

• Batteries

• Flashlights

Any other hotel owners offering refuge or places collecting donations please email, Studio512@KXAN.com and we’ll help spread the word.

The Studio 512 team wants to send their thoughts and prayers to everyone who has been affected by Hurricane Ida.