How To Gift Great Wine With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, spoke with Studio 512 about how not to get overwhelmed in the wine aisle when considering gifts this Christmas. If you’re looking for an easy (but thoughtful) idea, try Aviary’s holiday wine packs! Check out some of the wines in the pack of 5:

Nominé Renard Blanc de Blancs Champagne NV

Domaine de la Noblaie ‘Chante le Vent’ Chinon Blanc

Domaine Viret ‘Energie’

You can also gift a subscription — to you, or to someone you love — with “Aviary’s Steady Sippin’ Case Club.” Sign up for 3 or 6 months at a time, with 3- or 6-bottle options. The subscription comes with an Aviary tote and each month features a new playlist!

Learn more about the holiday wine packs, the wine club and Aviary’s upcoming New Year’s Eve dinner (6 courses, 20 seats, 2 reservation times: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.) at AviaryWineKitchen.com.