How To Get Whiter Teeth For The Holidays With Power Swabs

If outdoor, socially-distanced dining is the only way you'll see friends and family this holiday season, Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting wants you to look stylish and feel comfortable doing it!

Raquel does three different rounds of base layers, depending on how cold it is out. A seamless black cami of any neckline is a great first piece, along with tights (which tend to be thicker than hose). Add on a turtleneck, lightweight, to go under a light crewneck sweatshirt for a great three-layer top that you can throw a stylish jacket over for warmth and an extra touch of pizzazz. If it's cold enough to need more warmth on your legs, add black leggings over your tights. You can get even more warmth from a woolen skirt option, but if it's appropriate for the day, a spring- or summer-weight skirt adds cute flare to your outfit, and you can finish with boots or booties.