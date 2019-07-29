How To Get The “No Makeup” Makeup Look With Kiss N’ Makeup

The “No Makeup” makeup look may sound counterintuitive…but it’s super hot right now! Karen Helton with Kiss N’ Makeup stopped by to show us ways to look ~au naturale~ with a little help.
Karen says, “This trend has been around for a bit on the east and west coasts, as well as runways. I’m getting a lot of requests for clients to teach them how to do this lately, and it is my favorite look for a laid back town like Austin!”
Karen’s tips:
- Utilize cream products instead of powder products; it looks more natural and adds a healthy glow.
- Use lightweight facial sunscreen.
- Apply lightweight concealer to cover imperfections on the face.
- Use cream eyeshadow 1 to 2 hues lighter than the skintone on your eyes, apply mascara, and use brow gel to finish brows.
- Many cosmetic companies have blush and lip tints in cream and gel forms which are incredible for adding a pop of color without looking “done.”
- Do not forget to use highlighter/bronzer to emphasize your facial structure.
Learn more about Karen’s services — including her incredible eyebrow shaping — at kissnmakeup.com.
Sponsored by Kiss N’ Makeup. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.