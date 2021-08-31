How To Get Involved With The City’s Business Retention And Expansion Program At Austin Resource Recovery

Austin’s Business Retention and Expansion Program promotes business growth, capital investment, and job creation by connecting local business owners with the resources they need to succeed.

Skyra Rideaux, from the City of Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more. She is the economic development services coordinator at Austin Resource Recovery.

Rideaux discussed her role, what the Business Retention and Expansion Program is, who can benefit, what a circular business is, some examples, and how to tell. She also shared the types of services the program offers to these types of businesses, as well as how the program is helping the city of Austin, and how business owners and entrepreneurs can get in touch.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/Department/Business-Retention-And-Expansion-Program.

