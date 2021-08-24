How To Get Involved With The Circular Economy Program At Austin Resource Recovery

Austin is aiming to be the most vibrant circular economy in the United States through a program for businesses and residents called the “Circular Economy Program.”

Skyra Rideaux, from the City of Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the program and its effort. She is the economic development services coordinator at Austin Resource Recovery.

Rideaux shared what the Circular Economy Program is, what types of service it offers, as well as partnerships, programming and who they are for, and examples of circular economy businesses and services. She also spoke about who can benefit from the program and initiatives.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/Department/Circular-Economy-Program.

This segment is paid for by Austin Resource Recovery and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.