How To Get Fuller Lips? Brad Booker & Steph Share Some Tips!

Lipstick has the ability to change our look, shift our mood, and give us confidence. So, in honor of National Lipstick Day, we have some tips on how to fake a fuller pout.

The first step to getting fuller lips is exfoilating your lips. Here is a quick DIY HACK.

Items Needed:

Toothbrush

Water

Here’s how it works: Work the toothbrush in circular motions on your lips. This helps get the blood flowing giving your lips a natural volume, and a healthier looking rosy color. Plus, it helps get rid of any dead skin, making for a smoother lip application.

TIPS USING LINER FOR FULLER LIPS:

Tip 1: Stick with a neutral tone.

Tip 2: Start by shading in the corners

Tip 3:Don’t go too far outside your natural lip line

Tip 4: Blend out the edges (pat/ blend with fingers)

Tip 5: Fill in the center with a matte lipstick

Start at the outer corners, using a lip liner about two shades darker than your natural lip color. You are going to want to follow your natural lip line. Only overline lips in the middle of the mouth– top of cupids bow and bottom of lip. Do not overline the whole lip, Brad Booker. That will result in having duck lips.

You are wanting to alter the lip size not the lip shape. The liner is adding more dimension. You’re almost creating a shadow behind your lip line.

Check Out Allure’s Article For The Best National Lipstick Day Sales To Shop Right Now!