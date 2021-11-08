How To Enroll Today At Premier High Schools

Premier High Schools provides a personalized and flexible scheduled approach for high school students to earn their high school diploma, career, technology certifications, and/or dual college credit.

Jennifer Kasapi, regional director of Premier High Schools, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about more.

Who can enroll at Premier High Schools?

“Students in grades 9-12, possibly up to the age of 26 can enroll. Our students come for many reasons: a second chance, credit recovery, graduating early, learning a trade, and or earning college credit while still in high school.”

What does a typical day look like for a Premier student?

“Students have the option of attending a flexible four-hour school day so that they can balance schoolwork with a job or other extracurricular activities. Each student receives their individualized academic plan and works in a small academic environment along with their teachers to achieve their goals. Students can choose from a series of career pathways to start working on industry-based certifications. Just to name a few, in the Austin area, students can become Electrical Technicians or Certified Medical Assistants before they graduate.”

How can an interested family enroll?

“Visit us at PremierHighSchools.com and click the ‘Enroll Today’ button at the top then choose one of our three amazing local campuses in the Austin area.”

