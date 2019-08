Registered Dietitian, Meagan Davis gave us healthy breakfast ideas for busy families. Pro tip when picking out cereal is to make sure it’s high in fiber and low in suger. She then shared tips on encouraging healthy eating habits at a young age and the dangers with fad diets.

Maegan Davis specializes in pediatric nutrition. For more information, call (737) 220-8200 or visit her at Texas Children’s Specialty Care Austin. TexasChildrensSpecialtyCareAustin.org

8611 N. Mopac, Suite 300 Austin, TX