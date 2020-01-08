How To Embrace Outdoor Living

If your backyard is in desperate need of a re-think maybe you need to consider some outdoor living solutions. Becky Silco of Stone Deck Texas joined us in studio this morning to help give you some ideas for how to spruce up for spring.

What is outdoor living?

Outdoor living has evolved in such a way that it has become an extension of your indoor living and our goal is to seamlessly bring this together.

What does Stone Deck offer for outdoor living that’s unique to our central Texas market?

Stone Deck is a design and build company that’s been building beautiful spaces for over 20 years focusing on outdoor living, utilizing engineered concrete paver pavements, decorative concrete walls, outdoor kitchens, fire features and pergolas. Each job is unique for your home or business. Stone Deck only offers the highest quality of manufactured outdoor living products with the recent looks and aesthetics.

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at austinhomeandgardenshow.com.

