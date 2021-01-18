How To Do The TikTok Tortilla Wrap Hack

During the lockdown, people have been trying out the latest TikTok trends which have been flying through the app every week. The newest trend involves food, and it is a challenge easy enough for everybody to give it a go. All you need is a tortilla wrap, your favorite foods, and something to toast it with!

Here’s how to do it:

Take a tortilla and fill each quarter of the wrap with a different food

Make a cut in between two of the quarters (use a pizza cutter to help cut the wrap from the edge to the middle)

Carefully fold each quarter over the other (if you have put large food items in the quarters this may be hard to do, but squash each quarter down)

Toast the wrap either in a saucepan with some butter and cheese, or in a sandwich grill.

People have gotten creative with the hack. Here are some ideas to try:

Breakfast wrap

Desert wrap

Charcuterie wrap

Taco Bell crunch wrap

According to Buzzfeed, here is the girl who started the wrap hack: https://www.tiktok.com/@ellcarter1/video/6912385832364133634