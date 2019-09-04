HOW TO: DIY Matcha Mask With eleMINT Facial Studio

This new facial studio didn’t invent skincare, but it certainly just elevated the facial experience.

eleMINT, a modern facial studio, founded by Shauntavia Ward, a Nurse Practitioner, who after years in medicine craved a deeper connection with inspiring people to feel good about themselves, in their most natural state, beyond the needle.

With an extensive knowledge in skin health, anatomy & physiology, wellness and preventive education, Shauntavia and eleMINT are deeply invested in helping you cultivate healthy skin habits and become your own #skingoals.

eleMINT is uniquely carving out its space in clean beauty, by offering a restorative approach to skincare using high quality botanical and food grade ingredients custom blended for each individual treatment. In an effort to help bridge the gap between beauty and wellness, eleMINT also offers indigestible beauty options that promote skin health from within. This is a truly bespoke facial experience.

Through skincare, eleMINT is on a mission to highlight overall well-being. Their vision is to make skincare inclusive, accessible and affordable, so every person of every hue can put their best face forward; empowering you to look good, feel good and do good in the world!

eleMINT is located in East Austin at 906 E. 5th Street #106. You can find eleMINT on Instagram and Facebook @eleMINTskin. For more info and scheduling please visit www.elemintskin.com