How To Design A Productive Day With Author & Productivity Expert Tonya Dalton

In this strange time when our kids are at home with their schoolwork, it’s easy to fall into the trap of hovering over them every second. Can we really trust them to get their work done? Steph spoke with Productivity Expert, Tonya Dalton who offered some great tips.

•Using the time blocking technique to create structure – Kids crave structure in their days. It’s why when you walk into an elementary school classroom you’ll find the day’s schedule on a large poster board up front. But more importantly, kids love to feel like they have ownership of their days, which is something that this strategy promotes.

•How to design a productive day – It’s important to start the day off with a subject your child loves. That way, you start the day with some early wins and build momentum for the afternoon ahead. Schedule the hardest class or assignment for after lunch – that way he/she is properly fueled and already has momentum from the day’s early wins.

•Factor in breaks – Have your kids write down 3 different things they love to do around the home or in the backyard. During their breaks have them choose what they’d like to do during that time. Allowing them choice once again instills that feeling of independence. Include “outdoor time” and “reading time” as two of the scheduled breaks so not all scheduled breaks involve screen time.

•The benefits for you – With a schedule to follow, they’re less likely to run up to you saying “I’m bored” while you’re trying to get your own work done! If they finish an assignment early, tell them they can select one of their fun break activities to do before the next lesson block begins.

Tonya Dalton is a productivity expert and the CEO/founder of inkWELL Press Productivity Co. (and former elementary school teacher) She’s a firm believer that we must train our kids to be independent. Combining her productivity and teaching skills, she has tips and strategies for parents to set their kids up for structured and seamless days.