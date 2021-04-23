How To Cook The Perfect Steak At Home With Hardcore Carnivore’s Jess Pryles

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Jess Pryles of Hardcore Carnivore joined Steph to share her top tips on grilling the perfect steak. From start to finish check out the segment above and try it out for yourself tonight! For more on Jess’ JKF method click here.

Jess Pryles is a full fledged Hardcore Carnivore. She’s a live fire cook, author, and TV personality with a particular passion for beef and meat science. She’s also a respected authority on Texas style barbecue. Born in Australia, she now resides in Austin, Texas.

For more information or to check out her products and recipes go to HardcoreCarnivore.com

Our meat selection was provided by our friends at Lone Star Meats, you can shop their meat selection by checking them out here.

Lone Star Meats provides access to a selection of natural, local, and sustainable products that reflect their commitment to support local farms and ranches. With a meticulous eye on consistency, they deliver high-quality products to meet their customers’ precise standards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss