How to ‘College, Happier’ This Fall With Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

The great college move-in is just days away, and Lifestyle Expert Amy Sewell is here to help you make the most of that new home away from home.

Sewell, on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond, shared some tips with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to help students “college, happier.”

For more information, visit www.BedBathandBeyond.com/college.

This segment is paid for by Bed Bath & Beyond and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss