How To Clean Jewelry With Laura Elizabeth

Laura Stuart of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry sat down with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about how to clean jewelry, how it might get dirty and tarnished, and how she now ships her jewelry in anti-tarnished baggies.

What are your thoughts on gold-plated jewelry?

Pros and cons to gold-plated jewelry:

Pro: more affordable and budget friendly compared to pure gold

Cons: fading, tarnishing, needing to re-plate

“Gold-plated jewelry comes in varying levels of quality which has to do with the thickness of the plating.”

What if our jewelry is dirty or tarnished? Do you have any suggestions on how to clean? Is gold-plated jewelry salvageable?

“Yes! Clean and re-plate. There are different ways to clean different kinds of jewelry. For plated, you can use a microfiber cloth (like the kind you get with sunglasses). With cleaning gold-plated jewelry, do not use any harsh chemicals, so it’s safer and won’t damage the jewelry. Don’t use sterling silver cloth (too abrasive) or cleaner — it will take the plating off.”

Cleaning tips

“Use a bowl, foil, tablespoon of salt, tablespoon of baking soda (equal parts), boiling hot water and use a spoon to dissolve contents,” Stuart said. “Then, drop your jewelry in and stir the water a bit so it gets in nooks and crannies. After a few seconds, you can see a change. The more jewelry you have it may take more time. Next, take it out and rinse with water. Lastly, use a microfiber cloth, ideally lint-free, to pat it dry and let it air dry the rest of the way”

What can we do to prevent needing to clean our jewelry? (in order)

Apply lotion and perfumes before.

Remove before swimming.

Wash and dry your hands.

After wearing plated jewelry, wipe it with a microfiber cloth or a damp cotton swab. This removes oils and lotions. Allow it to dry before storing it.

Store metals separate (they can scratch one another).

Visit Intercept Silver & Jewelry Care Co.

Re-plate (Local option: Lane Wells Jewelry Repair off North Lamar).

Do you have any other cleaning tips?

Costume/Target jewelry: “Take a bowl, white toothpaste (not gel), and an old toothbrush and scrub the tarnish or orange color off until it sparkles.”

Copper bracelet: “Use a bowl, cover with ketchup, let it sit for 10 minutes, and wipe and rinse. You can do this with copper pans too.”

If we want to learn more ways of cleaning, what do you suggest?

I have blog posts and Instagram reels on other ways to clean, store, and travel with jewelry, or visit LauraElizabethJewelry.com.

