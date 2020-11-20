How To Choose A Lawyer With DC Law

Our official legal partner of Studio 512 is DC Law and they are here to drop some legal knowledge on us. Dan Christensen, the DC in DC Law is here to talk about how to choose a lawyer. Dan wants to help make it easy and has a couple of easy points to remember. First if you’re looking for a trial lawyer look for someone who specializes in that – don’t use the same lawyer that helped with your taxes! Second, find someone who is board certified – it will help give you some assurance that they are knowledgeable and prepared to take on your case. And finally choose someone with case experience – it’s a really important thing to know and some people feel guilty about asking that question to a lawyer.

For more information visit TexasJustice.com.

Sponsored by DC Law. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.