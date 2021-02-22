It’s National Margarita Day! But let’s get real it’s national margarita day everyday in Austin.

We are celebrating with RancH2O’s classic Marg, a ready-to-drink canned cocktail that uses real premium liquor. It is made with premium tequila, sparkling water, lime, and a dash of orange. It’s 150 calories, low in sugar, and a proud 6.5% ABV.

Tip: Add sliced jalapeño for a little kick!

RancH20 Spirits is offered in three flavors – Ranch Water, Classic Marg, and Vodka Soda with a hint of cranberry – RancH2O launched in late October by native Texan Amelia Lettieri

Available in four-packs in over 200 liquor stores across Texas.

A new flavor-Gin Fizz will be releasing this spring.

To find a liquor store near you, visit www.ranch2ospirits.com

How To Celebrate National Margarita Day with Hopdoddy:

The Roadie – ½ gallon bag of frozen house margarita

The Rocks – 32-ouce bottle of Hopdoddy’s signature Doble Fina Margarita

The Burger Kit – we just added this to the delivery as a thank you and so you can experience the kit. It’s available under the Pantry section on the Hopdoddy menu. It comes with enough ingredients for up to 5 burgers and also includes truffle fries, pretzels and Nutella.

Hopdoddy’s National Margarita Day offer, available today: Go Big – Order either of Hopdoddy’s batched, to-go margaritas for just $20 each (normally $29.95). The Rocks is a 32-ounce bottle of the brand’s signature Doble Fina Margarita and The Roadie is a half-gallon bag of the House Frozen Margarita. Go Small – Order any one of Hopdoddy’s single-serving margarita variations for just $5 and enjoy in-person or at home.

All items are available to order ahead and pickup up in the restaurant or via curbside!

For more information or to order go to Hopdoddy.com

How To Celebrate National Margarita Day With Sourced Craft Cocktails: