How To Carve “Outrageous Pumpkins” With Griffon Ramsey

With the cooler temperatures hitting Central Texas it’s beginning to feel a little spooky outside – and if you’re looking to take your pumpkin carving to the next level, then Griffon Ramsey is here to help. Griffon is a local professional chainsaw artist who started sculpting as a child. While she sculpts primarily in wood, and won “People’s Choice” in the Australian Chainsaw Carving Competition, Griffon works with any and all mediums – including pumpkins and is competing on Food Network’s new show “Outrageous Pumpkins”.

Outrageous Pumpkins

In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween.

Catch "Outrageous Pumpkins" Sundays at 9pm on Food Network