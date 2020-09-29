How To Carve “Outrageous Pumpkins” With Griffon Ramsey

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

With the cooler temperatures hitting Central Texas it’s beginning to feel a little spooky outside – and if you’re looking to take your pumpkin carving to the next level, then Griffon Ramsey is here to help. Griffon is a local professional chainsaw artist who started sculpting as a child. While she sculpts primarily in wood, and won “People’s Choice” in the Australian Chainsaw Carving Competition, Griffon works with any and all mediums – including pumpkins and is competing on Food Network’s new show “Outrageous Pumpkins”.

Outrageous Pumpkins 

In this four-part series hosted by Alyson Hannigan, a traditional Halloween pastime is taken to the next level as seven expert pumpkin carvers compete at an outdoor pumpkin playground for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and a sweet $25,000 Halloween treat. Each week the carvers will face off in two outrageous challenges that test their creativity and pumpkin prowess as they sculpt gravity-defying scenes that celebrate Halloween. 

Catch “Outrageous Pumpkins” Sundays at 9pm on Food Network and make sure to follow Griffon on social media.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss