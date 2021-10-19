How Susan G. Komen Is Taking On Metastatic Breast Cancer With Research And Collaboration

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and October 13 is Metastatic Breast Cancer Day to recognize the most advanced stage of breast cancer.

Kamesha Miles, who works with the Susan G. Komen Stand for H.E.R. Initiative, and Dr. Ann Partridge, vice-chair of medical oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, both joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about a special breast cancer update.

Miles has been living with metastatic breast cancer for one year.

Each traded answering questions to discuss what metastatic breast cancer is, what it’s like to live with it, and the prognosis for people who are diagnosed with it. They also mentioned the efforts of Susan G. Komen, why collaboration is important for research, who is at greatest risk of breast cancer, advice for others living with metastatic breast cancer, and more.

For more information, visit Komen.org/MBC.

