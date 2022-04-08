The Austin housing market is hot, and Opendoor is here to help home sellers move with

ease. Sharon Brown, Regional General Manager at Opendoor, explains: “Opendoor offers

everything a homeowner needs in a digital one-stop shop. You can do everything

virtually—from the inspection to the walk-through.” Here’s how it works.



Get a competitive offer on your home (in minutes!)

Opendoor streamlines the home selling process into just a few clicks online. Skip the stress

of cleaning and making seasonal updates to your home to get it list-ready. Visit

Opendoor.com, type in your address, and provide some details about your home. From there,

Opendoor will send you an estimate and if you like it, the next step is a quick video

walk-through of your home. No one has to come inside, it’s completely safe, and fully

contact-free.



Streamline the home inspection process



If you’ve ever had to participate in a home inspection as a seller, you know how much of a

headache it can be. A typical home inspection can last anywhere from 2-3 hours, and

usually requires scheduling so that the buyer and inspector are all present. Not to mention,

there is the added stress of dealing with repairs or contracts falling through.



With Opendoor, home sellers in Austin have the option to complete interior home

assessments in a more efficient way with self-guided home walkthroughs. In just 10

minutes, you can use your smartphone or camera to take videos and photos. This experience

is digital-first and flexible for anyone’s lifestyle.



Eliminate the stress of moving



An East Austin homeowner, Doug, had sold a home before and wanted to bypass the stress

of a time-consuming, traditional home sale when he needed to sell his home quickly.



“Having gone through the home selling process before, I was curious about Opendoor’s

on-demand and fully digital process. Though I originally went to Opendoor for a free home

assessment, I was pleasantly surprised by the competitive offer I received. My home needed

some minor repairs, and I was relieved that with Opendoor, I wouldn’t need to manage

those before listing my home on the market. I was also able to choose my own closing date,

which eased my anxiety about the sale and empowered me with flexibility. I was incredibly

impressed by how much easier and more seamless selling my home was as compared to my

last experience. I’m now looking to buy another home in Austin, and I look forward to using

Opendoor again.”



Rather than stressing about lining up your moving timelines, Opendoor will buy your home

directly or help you list it. You control when you move and have the opportunity to choose

your closing date, anytime in as few as 14 days or up to 90 days, and have the flexibility to

change that date if something comes up.



Bypass the uncertainty of buyer financing, home inspections and appraisal contingencies.

Get started today by requesting an offer at Opendoor.com.

This segment is paid for by Opendoor.com and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.