How Ketamine Infusion Therapy Can Help Your Mental Health

Dr. Ken Adolph, founder and medical director at Illumma Ketamine in Austin, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about “mental health care reimagined” or Ketamine Infusion Therapy.

Dr. Adolph focused on education and awareness of ketamine infusion therapy, which is an innovative treatment for mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, and PTSD. He said it’s also used as a tool to support those through stress issues and want to shine brighter in their lives.

To learn more about the “power of healing” with Ketamine Infusion Therapy at Illumma Ketamine, visit Illumma.com.

