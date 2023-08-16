InchBug was founded by parents with a revolutionary idea to help make life simpler. Owner and CEO Casey Slusher is joining us to tell us all about the inchbug products how they can help families get organized.

Who is InchBug and what is it all about?

InchBug was founded in 2004 by parents with a revolutionary idea to help make life simpler: The Original Orbit Label, a reusable silicone bottle label personalized with your child’s name. 19 years later, InchBug has become the industry leader in personalized baby and children’s labels. In addition to Orbit labels, the brand expanded into a huge selection of stick on labels, bag tags, shoe labels and more. Our products have been featured on Shark Tank, Buzzfeed, USA Today, PopSugar, and People. But who we are is just as important to me as what we products offer.

InchBug is a small business in every sense of the word – we make every label by hand in our facilities in Austin, TX. Most of our team members have been with the company for over a decade. Their commitment to InchBug and to the quality of our products is like nothing I’ve ever seen. Our designs are hand drawn by in house graphic designers and meticulously edited for a unique look you won’t find anywhere else.

What brought you to InchBug?

I became the owner and CEO of InchBug in February 2022. The previous owner and founder started this company with two small children from her kitchen, and now two decades later, I’m carrying on the legacy of this brand with two young ones of my own. I’m a mom of two young children ages 3 and 9 months, so I’m experiencing the very same issues I’m helping parents solve. On any given day, my children are playing on the floor of my office during meetings and or on my hip while I’m in the production area. Parenting is hard and that’s why InchBug is on a mission to provide realistic solutions for real parent problems.

What can we expect from InchBug in the coming months?

This is really an exciting time for InchBug. In the next few months, you can expect several new product lines and product designs to be released. They have a new design geared towards adults, and they are launching a fundraising program this fall as well. Learn more at InchBug.com.

This segment is paid for by InchBug and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.