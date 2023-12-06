If you or someone you know struggles with mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD, something you may want to look into is ketamine infusion therapy. Dr. Ken Adolph and Alli Waddell joined Rosie with the Illumma Ketamine Clinic to educate us this morning..

What is ketamine, and how does ketamine therapy work?

“Ketamine is the world’s most widely used anesthetic. It was developed in the 1960s as a battlefront medication, and in the 1970s, studies started to show that in subanesthetic dosage, it could treat mental health issues like depression.

Ketamine therapy works by blocking the NMDA receptor, which helps manage mood and thinking. It’s like a brain reset button that lets you break free from old ways of thinking and start fresh with healthier habits. Ketamine also lets you take a step back and look at your problems from a different angle, helping you understand the root causes of your troubles. When you team up with a therapist who knows their way around ketamine, people often see big changes in just a few weeks or months, things that might normally take years to happen. It’s a way to find relief when other stuff has been effective.”

Who is a good candidate for ketamine therapy and who is it not a fit for?

“Ketamine therapy is well-suited for individuals grappling with persistent mental health challenges. While it’s commonly used to address treatment-resistant depression, it’s increasingly adopted as a primary option before resorting to antidepressants. This approach provides rapid relief for a spectrum of issues, including PTSD, anxiety, eating disorders, OCD, and certain chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia and migraines.

The effectiveness of ketamine extends to issues characterized by persistent rumination—instances where thoughts, feelings, or behaviors seem uncontrollable. Remarkable results have also been observed in individuals with personality disorders like bipolar II, borderline, and spectrum disorders.

While ketamine is considered one of the safest drugs, it may not be suitable for those with schizophrenia or manic episodes accompanied by psychosis. Additionally, individuals with uncontrolled high blood pressure or cranial pressure issues should address these concerns before embarking on ketamine therapy. For those who are pregnant, ketamine is not recommended.”

What makes Illumma different?

“At Illumma, our mission fuels our business. Having faced our own battles with mental health, we understand the profound impact it can have on life. Guided by our motto, “highest level of ethical care possible,” we recognize the weight of the trust our clients place in us to navigate their consciousness. We approach each individual with empathy and care, meeting them where they are in their journey.

Proudly established and highly regarded in Austin, we stand as one of the most reputable clinics. Over the past five years, we’ve provided care to more than 1000 clients, administering over 8000 infusions. This extensive experience equips our staff to adeptly handle a diverse range of clientele, ensuring that everyone receives the quality care they deserve.”

Learn more about how the clinic can help you and preserve your mental wellness.

