The future of shopping is here with the age of AI. Shoppers are on the hunt for the perfect gift like never before. A brand that is redefining how men approach skincare, Dr. Squatch, is leveraging AI-powered Meta ads to connect with the right audience this holiday season. Dejon Rankovic, VP of Growth at Dr. Squatch joined Rosie to tell us more.

How does Dr. Squatch use Meta to their advantage?

“At Dr. Squatch, our mission is to inspire men to be happier and healthier. We are able to achieve this by creating fun and educational content that introduces people to the benefits of natural, personal care. We distribute our content on platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. These platforms allow us to connect with our fans and improve their overall shopping experience.

We use AI to make the customer shopping experience better. We use Meta to help us identify the correct customer with the Advantage Plus program. This helps us serve customers and introduce new people to our brand.”

Tell us about your recent collection?

“Our Harry Potter collection brings together four spell-binding soaps which represent the individual houses of Hogwarts. The packaging is designed to look like a wizard’s book, making the experience even more magical.”

What products do you recommend for people who can be hard to buy for?

“We have holiday bundles that offer the core Dr. Squatch experience at the best value. We also have a subscription program that offers them the opportunity to pick what products they want and have it delivered to their door every quarter.”

For more about Dr. Squatch, visit DrSquatch.com. If you are a business owner or are just curious to learn more, go to Facebook.com/Meta.

This segment is paid for by Meta and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.