Digital wallets are great for convenience and you can use them with your Austin Telco Federal Credit Union account.

Pamela Cotton, VP Member Services at Austin Telco, joined Rosie to tell us more.

Some benefits of digital wallets include:

-Great addition to your checking account

-Debit and Credit cards are compatible with walley

-Online payments and sending money made easier

-Contactless readers, just tap to pay!

-If you lose your physical wallet it can come in handy.

However, you don’t want to completely replace your traditional accounts, and you should instead have your digital wallet as a secondary means.

To learn more about digital wallets and other services, head to ATFCU.org

This segment is paid for by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.