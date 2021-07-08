How DC Law’s Veteran Background Shapes The Law Firm’s Practice

Dan Christensen of DC Law spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about being a veteran, what he learned from his service as a Judge Advocate General, and how that translates into the work his team does at the law firm.

Christensen covered how DC Law gives back to the community, how his role as an Army JAG helped shape his life after the military, how the experience guided and shaped his legal career/how he runs DC Law, and how the principles of serving his country extend to being a lawyer at the law firm.

Learn more about Christensen, his team of attorneys, and DC Law at TexasJustice.com.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

