How DC Law’s Veteran Background Shapes The Law Firm’s Practice

Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about being a veteran, what he learned from his service as a Judge Advocate General, and how that translates into the work his team does at the law firm.

Christensen also covered how DC Law gives back to the community, how the principles of serving his country extend to being a lawyer at the law firm, an update about his children, and more.

DC Law’s attorneys are available 24/7. Contact the law firm for a free consultation at TexasJustice.com or call 512-888-9999. They have two locations at 1012 W Anderson Ln and 5717 S IH 35 Frontage Road.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.