Rosie Newberry, host of Studio 512 joined Dan Christensen of DC Law to talk about car accidents and how their offices can help.

Often times, more than one person is to blame in a motor-vehicle accident. If this is the case, Dan Christensen advises that the next step is to try and allocate the fault and find out who is more responsible; for example, if one party is 60% at fault, they will be 60% responsible for the damages. In Texas, if the plaintiff is more than 50% at fault, they are precluded from recovering anything.

If you are in a wreck and have been injured, the first thing you should do is contact an attorney who personalizes in accidents, Christensen advises. DC Law has over 200 years of combined experience, and they offer a private investigation service to help you determine who was at fault.

DC Law offers free consultation 24 hours a day, nights and weekends, and attorney fees are only due if there is a recovery. DC Law is the largest veteran-owned, personal injury firm in Austin. You can call 512-888-9999, visit one of their locations in person, or Visit TexasJustice.com to learn more.

This segment is paid for by DC Law and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.