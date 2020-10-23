How Consumers Can Help Small Businesses While Holiday Shopping

Across the U.S. we’ve seen an outpouring of support for struggling small businesses in the era of COVID. The upcoming holidays present another great opportunity for people to show support for their favorite small businesses while checking off their holiday shopping lists. But are small businesses ready to capitalize on the 2020 season? With so much shopping moving online, businesses need to be prepared. Facebook’s new research found that, prior to the pandemic, only a third of small businesses had a website, let alone e-commerce capabilities.

Millennial Money Expert, Stefanie O’Connell will shared important information from the recent State of Small Business Report: Wave III, which Facebook collaborated on with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and World Bank. One important finding reveals that businesses that reported making over25% of their sales online were more likely to report an increase in sales compared to the same period in 2019. Stefanie will also explain how consumers can use new Facebook tools to easily find a business, shop small while browsing on Instagram or even simply writing a recommendation on social media to show support for their favorite small businesses. Find out how these tools can help a small business survive and even thrive during the upcoming make-it-or-break-it holiday season.

