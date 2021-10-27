How Big Can They Go? Wine Bottle Education With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, schooled Studio 512 on wine bottle sizes. (Spoiler: they go bigger than you think!) There are a lot of different resources and conflicting names online, so check out Alex’s official wine size list:

  • Half/demi bottle (great for dessert wines, 375 ml)
  • Standard (750 ml)
  • Magnum (1.5 L)
  • Jeroboam (3 L)
  • Methusaleh (6 L)
  • Salmanazar (9 L)
  • Balthazar (12 L)
  • Nebuchadnezzar (15 L, 20 wine bottles in one!)

And the name is official! Alex is calling Aviary’s subscription wine club the “Aviary Steady Sippin’ Case Club.” Learn more about it — and the upcoming event “Strong Women of Bordeaux” on October 27th, honoring female winemakers — at AviaryWineKitchen.com.

