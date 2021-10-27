How Big Can They Go? Wine Bottle Education With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, schooled Studio 512 on wine bottle sizes. (Spoiler: they go bigger than you think!) There are a lot of different resources and conflicting names online, so check out Alex’s official wine size list:

Half/demi bottle (great for dessert wines, 375 ml)

Standard (750 ml)

Magnum (1.5 L)

Jeroboam (3 L)

Methusaleh (6 L)

Salmanazar (9 L)

Balthazar (12 L)

Nebuchadnezzar (15 L, 20 wine bottles in one!)

And the name is official! Alex is calling Aviary’s subscription wine club the “Aviary Steady Sippin’ Case Club.” Learn more about it — and the upcoming event “Strong Women of Bordeaux” on October 27th, honoring female winemakers — at AviaryWineKitchen.com.