How Big Can They Go? Wine Bottle Education With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, beverage director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, schooled Studio 512 on wine bottle sizes. (Spoiler: they go bigger than you think!) There are a lot of different resources and conflicting names online, so check out Alex’s official wine size list:
- Half/demi bottle (great for dessert wines, 375 ml)
- Standard (750 ml)
- Magnum (1.5 L)
- Jeroboam (3 L)
- Methusaleh (6 L)
- Salmanazar (9 L)
- Balthazar (12 L)
- Nebuchadnezzar (15 L, 20 wine bottles in one!)
And the name is official! Alex is calling Aviary’s subscription wine club the “Aviary Steady Sippin’ Case Club.” Learn more about it — and the upcoming event “Strong Women of Bordeaux” on October 27th, honoring female winemakers — at AviaryWineKitchen.com.